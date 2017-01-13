Local agencies prepare for weekend storm

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is slated to return to Greater Lafayette this weekend.

“If you don’t have to be out, try to stay home if we do get the ice they’re predicting because ice is difficult for everyone,” said Debbie Calder, Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson.

By everyone, Calder means that goes for drivers and crews treating the roads.

With freezing rain anticipated this weekend, travel conditions could quickly turn into a nightmare.

Last month, Greater Lafayette saw firsthand the effects ice can have on roadways. After freezing rain moved in, several slide-offs were reported and drivers sat for hours on Interstate 65 as travel came to a standstill.

This time around, Calder said 154 crews will be treating roads around the clock.

“We’re going to do our part to keep the roads as clear as we can,” said Calder. “But people have to remember in the midst of any winter storm event, it’s going to be bad and they need to reduce their speed and be responsible from driving from point A to point B safely.”

In collaboration with INDOT, Indiana State Police are trying to stay ahead of the game. Sgt. Kim Riley said he’s hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“We’ve got our regular troopers that are working, and then there’s also troopers that are going to be on standby in case needed,” Riley said. “In case the ones that are working are getting overwhelmed or we just have a lot of problems where we need more people.”

Riley’s best word of advice, “If you don’t have to be out there driving, stay home. Stay [off] of the roadways, stay out of your car.”

Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Director Smokey Anderson said it’s important to have a plan at home too.

“We want people to make sure they have flashlights in case they do lose power, have their cellphones charged, and have some kind of plan in place,” Anderson said. “In case, again, they lose their water, their heat and that type of thing.”

If you’d like a real-time view of road conditions throughout the entire state, you can visit INDOT’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...