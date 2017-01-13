Logansport man convicted of dealing drugs

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing drugs in Cass County.

Cass County Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Swaim tells News 18 Ronell Roberts, 40, was found guilty of dealing in cocaine, a Level 2 felony, by a jury on Thursday.

Roberts conviction comes after an incident on May 11, 2016, when Logansport police went to a home on 15th Street to investigate a complaint of a “suspicious odor.” Court documents state while investigating, police located in excess if 10 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution.

Jurors on Thursday also convicted Roberts of possession of cocaine and dealing in marijuana – a Level 4 felony and a Class A misdemeanor, respectively.

Roberts’ sentencing is set for Feb. 6. Swaim said for just the dealing cocaine charge, Roberts faces up to 30 years in prison.

