NCC’s best to square off on the Frenzy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s Friday, and that means Sports 18 will be hard at work to bring you tonight’s Frenzy.

Two of the North Central Conference’s best teams will fight for first place as Logansport (10-1) travels to McCutcheon (10-1). Both teams are ranked within the top 10 of the Class 4A Associated Press Poll and have yet to lose a conference game.

McCutcheon’s lone loss this season came against Twin Lakes in the J&C Hoops Classic championship. Logansport’s only loss for the season came against last year’s 4A State Champion, New Albany.

This matchup is guaranteed to excite. It will feature half of the NCC’s top 10 scorers. Robert Phinisee, Haden Deaton and Eddy Collins will look to handle most of the scoring for the Mavs. Logansport will rely heavily on the freakishly athletic Jalen Adaway and Grace College commit Matt Jennings.

But that’s not all, Sports 18 will have all highlights and scores from all the schools from where you live coming up on the Friday Night Frenzy.

Boys high school basketball matchups:

Anderson at Lafayette Jeff – 8 p.m.

Attica at Riverton Parke – 7:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Central Catholic – 8 p.m.

Carroll at Clinton Prairie – 7:30 p.m.

Delphi at Tri-County – 7:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at South Newton – 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort at Western Boone – 7:30 p.m.

Harrison at Kokomo – 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Tri-West – 7:30 p.m.

Lewis Cass at Pioneer – 7:30 p.m.

Logansport at McCutcheon – 7:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at North Newton – 8 p.m.

North Montgomery at Danville – 8 p.m.

Rockville at Covington – 7:30 p.m.

Rossville at Tri-Central – 7:30 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont – 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Northwestern – 7:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes at North White – 7:30 p.m.

West Lafayette at Rensselaer Central – 6:30 p.m.

Winamac at North Judson – 8 p.m.

