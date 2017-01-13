News 18’s investigation continues: TCSO stands by its word after ISP says it accepts ink prints

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police said it has always accepted ink fingerprints and wouldn’t advise otherwise if an electronic fingerprint machine goes down. This response comes after the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office told News 18 someone with ISP said it would not accept ink fingerprints as an alternative to electronic prints.

As News 18 was first to report on Wednesday, during the summer of 2016 an electronic fingerprinting machine went down for about a month and as a result about 500 inmates were not fingerprinted. But as we learned, the two agencies are not on the same page when it comes to procedures.

Now, state police and the sheriff’s office talk about what’s next.

“We do not have the manpower as a state police agency to hand hold and babysit grown adults that are charged with the responsibility of running their agencies,” said David Bursten, state police public information officer.

Indiana State Police are not taking the fall for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office’s failure to fingerprint 500 inmates last summer, nor does it want to hold the agency accountable.

“The trouble they get is with their local officials, with county prosecutors, with the voters who put them in office,” Bursten said.

But the sheriff’s office was quick to point fingers at state police Wednesday, when we asked why jailers didn’t use ink to fingerprint inmates while the electronic system was glitching for about a month.

“Everything is electronic now. Nobody wants to deal with paper and paper prints. They told us at that time, we probably won’t accept these,” Chief Deputy Steve Hartman told News 18 on Wednesday.

However, News 18 reached out to state police and asked them if ink fingerprints do the same job? They told us, “It’s not preferred, but it works if your system is down.”

Hartman replied, “Well, that’s not what we were told.”

Bursten said Friday, “That would not be an accurate statement.”

So News 18 asked: What is an accurate statement?

“We prefer to always have electronic because those are the most accurate,” Bursten said. “But anything made by man is subject to failure, and the electronic fingerprinting devices – they do fail and they have to be repaired. And when that happens we know that crime doesn’t stop, and we do accept hand rolled fingerprints.”

But Sheriff Barry Richard stands by his staff and their word. Despite the fact there are currently several sheriff’s agencies around the state still using ink fingerprints today.

“They did make the call. I’m not saying that they asked for a specific person, nor do they remember who they actually talked to,” Richard said. “But I think the message was given to them.”

Looking past the “he said she said,” the fact of the matter is Tippecanoe County is still feeling the effects of not fingerprinting inmates. The prosecutor’s office and court system have been using resources to find the undocumented people for months and they have narrowed the number of former inmates without fingerprints to 148.

“We’ll do what’s necessary to catch this up,” said Hartman. “It was a glitch. It was unfortunate.”

Richard added, “If we knew what we know today back then, from day one or day two – let’s say – because, obviously, you really are optimistic you’re going to fix it. But yes, the cards would be used, the ink would be used, and we would progress as that way.”

Richard said the new system is expected to work and if it doesn’t, they now have a service contract. But just in case, on Thursday he ordered ink cards as a backup if this ever happens again.

