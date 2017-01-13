Police: Sheriff’s deputy shoots, wounds man in Putnam County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at another officer while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

State police say two Putnam County sheriff’s deputies and a special deputy responded late Thursday to a 911 call from a woman involving her live-in boyfriend in Greencastle, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Deputies found the woman at a neighbor’s home. When they went to the woman’s home to investigate police say the 35-year-old man came to the door with a handgun and pointed it at the special deputy. Police say one of the other deputies fired twice.

Police say the man was airlifted to a hospital with serious wounds. The deputies weren’t hurt and two children in the home weren’t hurt.