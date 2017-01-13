Purdue women host No. 11 Ohio State on Sunday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team brings its three-game win streak home for a tough test Sunday, hosting No. 11 Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. ET in Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers do so under optimal conditions as they welcome home some of the top players in program history for Alumni Day, and will honor 1991 First Team All-American Joy Holmes-Harris at halftime.

Sunday the Boilermakers will make Holmes-Harris the third women’s basketball alumna to be honored with their annual bobblehead giveaway. The first All-American in program history, Holmes-Harris remains in the top-10 in school history in scoring, field goal percentage, steals, double-doubles, blocks and rebounding. While the Boilermakers are ready to celebrate Holmes-Harris and all she accomplished for the Old Gold & Black, she will not be alone in returning to Mackey to support the Boilermakers.

The list of alumni returning for Sunday’s game includes a variety of standouts and record holders, including NCAA single-game 3-point record holder Brittany (Rayburn) Bertsch, who dropped 12 trifectas at Minnesota in 2012, and NCAA Tournament single-game record holder Courtney (Moses) Delks, who sunk nine triples vs. South Dakota State in Mackey Arena in the opening round of the 2012 championships. In addition to Holmes-Harris, Bertsch and Delks, 1988 graduates Christa (LaCroix) Cobian and Lisa (Jahner) Cole bring the list of 1,000-point scorers to five.

“This is always one of the best days of the year for our program,” said head coach Sharon Versyp, who along with Purdue assistant Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton push the total of 1,000-point scorers in the building to seven. “The opportunity to bring back our alumni and honor them for all they accomplished, while giving our team the chance to meet them, learn from them and show them where the program is now is an invaluable experience.”

Sunday’s game is the Boilermakers’ first national television broadcast of the year, airing live on ESPN2 and online on WatchESPN.

LAST TIME OUT

• The Boilermakers earned their third straight Big Ten win Wednesday, topping Wisconsin on the road 79-57

• Purdue matched its second-highest scoring mark of the season with 79 points, and its most in a conference game since posting 88 in a double-overtime win at Penn State on Jan. 30, 2016

• Purdue had five players score in double figures for the second time this season and improved to 6-1 on the year when at least four hit double digits

• The Boilermakers matched a season high with eight triples, tying their outputs at Ball State and Wichita State

• Purdue tied its season high with 29 points off turnovers, forcing the Badgers into an opponent season-most 24 miscues

• The Boilermakers outscored Wisconsin in the paint 40-28, marking their 13th game with at least 30 inside, and their second with at least 40

• Purdue had single-digit turnovers for the fourth time this season, coughing it up only nine times

• The Boilermakers dished out a season-high 23 assists on 30 made field goals (.767)

HEAD COACH Sharon Versyp

• In her 11th year as the Boilermakers’ head coach, giving her the longest tenure of any coach in program history

• Winningest Purdue women’s basketball head coach, earning 226 to date and 343 for her career, and second in program history in Big Ten Conference wins with 104

• Purdue’s eight NCAA Tournament appearances under Versyp are the most under any head coach in program history

• Starred for the Boilermakers from 1985-88, scoring the 13th-most points in program history and was the fourth-fastest player at Purdue to reach 1,000-career points (77 games)

• One-of-2 Big Ten head coaches to lead her alma mater (Amy Williams, Nebraska)

• One-of-2 former Boilermakers to serve as a head coach for a Big Ten team (Teri Moren, Indiana)

#BOILERNOTES

• Purdue is tied for third in Big Ten play at 3-1, even with Michigan and Michigan State, and half a game behind Ohio State

• During the Boilermakers’ three-game win streak they’re holding opponents to 22 percent (11-50) from behind the arc and forcing an average of 20 turnovers per game

• The Boilermakers are 6-0 this season when scoring at least 70 points, and 11-1 when holding their opponent to 60 points or fewer

• Purdue leads the conference and ranks 24th in the NCAA in scoring defense, holding opponents to 55.4 ppg

• The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten and rank 17th nationally in fewest fouls, committing just 14.1 per contest

• Purdue also holds top-50 NCAA rankings in turnovers per game (13.5), blocked shots per game (4.8) and assist-turnover ratio (1.16)

• The Boilermakers are 10-3 when surpassing 30 points in the paint and 10-2 when topping their opponent on the inside

• Purdue is assisting on 69 percent of its made field goals (69-100) in Big Ten play

• Ashley Morrissette has 51 career double-figure scoring efforts, good for 27th in program history with FahKara Malone

• Morrissette also has 275 career assists, including six Wednesday at Wisconsin to surpass assistant coach Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton on the Boilermakers’ record list and tie with Indiana head coach Teri Moren for 19th all-time

• Andreona Keys matched a career-high with 18 points at Wisconsin, setting new career bests with three 3-pointers and five steals

Opponent Notes

• Ohio State comes to Mackey Arena at 14-5 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming off a 94-75 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday

• The Buckeyes are No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, and will be the Boilermakers second ranked opponent of the season after facing 11th-ranked Stanford at the Cancun Challenge

• Ohio State is one of two Big Ten teams with a winning record against the Boilermakers, holding a 44-28 edge, including a 17-15 mark in Mackey Arena and the last three meetings in the series

• Purdue last upended the Buckeyes in 2014, earning a 74-58 victory in Mackey Arena behind 18 points from Courtney Moses

• Ohio State features the conference’s leading scorer as junior Kelsey Mitchell averages 23.2 points per game, good for fifth in the NCAA

• The Buckeyes rank fourth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 88.5 points per game, and lead the nation in free throws made and attempted, hitting 303 of 434 on the season

• Ohio State also leads the conference and ranks fourth nationally with 47.2 rebounds per game

