Social media leads to arrest, raises thousands for burned and bound cat

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville teenager stands accused of hog tying and setting a cat on fire. Investigators say, social media is ultimately what led him to confessing. News 18 reports how in this case, social media was used for good.

For one, cat that was burned and bound in Crawfordsville Wednesday, her life pretty much depended on social media.

“Ya know, we thought we did a good thing saving her,” said Lindsay York, one of the people to save the cat. “This cat has caused so many emotions.”

A story about a cat that had been saturated in gasoline, hog tied and set on fire with an M80 attached caught widespread attention on social media. Leading thousands of people across the world begging to help.

“Today at this moment, we have over $11,000 in donations,” said Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County Director Misha Anderson.

Some of those donations even came from Ireland. The donations will help the cat’s medical bills at the Purdue Small Animal Hospital.

Anderson said she asked the cat’s doctor, “Are we being cruel? Are we being selfish? Are we keeping her alive because we want her to be alive?”

The doctor told Anderson the cat is doing pretty well considering and will hopefully make a full recovery.

“He brought her into the room and I spent about 15 minutes with her and she’s purring, she’s rubbing up against you,” said Anderson. “And she rolled over like a cat would.”

“It makes you feel warm and fuzzy,” said York. There’s a silver lining in this.”

But social media didn’t just help out with the cat’s medical bills. It also pushed 19-year-old Noah Riley to confess what he did.

Riley now faces two counts of animal cruelty.

Investigators tell News 18 it was all the social media posts that made him feel guilty.

“Did you do it because you got caught?” said York. “Or are you really sorry?”

He admitted his role and turned himself in at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday night.

Because of all of the money raised, the cat is able to stay a second night at the Purdue animal hospital.

She’s on a feeding tube, to help her regain her strength.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...