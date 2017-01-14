Car crashes into West Lafayette dentist office

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car slid off the road and crashed into a dentist office Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Lindberg Road just after 10 a.m.

Police say the driver was traveling too fast for the conditions and couldn’t negotiate the turn.

The car then jumped the median and crashed into the building, coming to rest in the office’s waiting room.

The driver was uninjured.

Police say to stay off the roads if you can. Tippecanoe County was placed under a travel advisory Saturday morning.

