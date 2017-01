CASS CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Two brothers are in the Cass County Jail following an Indiana State Police drug investigation.

Preliminary charges against 21-year-old Victor Madrigal and his brother, 23-year-old Leonardo Madrigal, include possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.

The men were arrested after a search of their Walton home Thursday night.

Officers allegedly found about three pounds of marijuana, food items laced with marijuana, and ten firearms.

