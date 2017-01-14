Cold and icy conditions didn’t stop annual Fire and Ice Festival

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — People of Frankfort braved the cold weather and freezing rain Saturday to enjoy some time downtown.

The annual Fire and Ice Festival overtook the streets around the courthouse.

Carvers from all over were on-hand to craft 38 ice sculptures, including a Model-T.

Local Boy Scouts provided chili and nachos to help keep festival goers warm.

Organizer Jill Snyder said anything that brings people downtown is extremely important.

“We’re trying to grow our downtown and bring it back to vitality,” said Snyder. “I think this is really a good thing to have happening.”

Those who attend get the chance to create icy artwork during an amateur ice sculpting class.

The festival wrapped up at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...