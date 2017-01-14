Driver in police chase crash over Wildcat Creek charged

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The driver in a police pursuit that ended with a crash in a closed stretch of I-65 has been charged, more than a year later.

It happened in September 2015, when I-65 was closed for bridge repairs over Wildcat Creek.

Clinton County authorities say they attempted to pull over 25-year-old James Robinson of Chicago for speeding. Instead, Robinson allegedly led them on a pursuit, driving around barriers closing off the interstate.

Tippecanoe County picked up the chase as it neared the construction zone. Police say it ended when the car hit a concrete barrier over the bridge. Robinson and two other people in the car were injured.

Court documents say Robinson was intoxicated and high at the time of the crash. He faces eleven charges in all:

2 counts of Resisting Law Enforcement

2 counts of Criminal Recklessness

2 counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

2 counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Substance in Body

1 count of Criminal Mischief

1 count of Conspiracy to Obtain or Attempt to Obtain Legend Drugs by Fraud

1 count of Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug

