Drivers react to road conditions during freezing rain advisory

CLINTON/TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Preparations by local street crews made for a smoother than expected day for travelers despite the icy conditions. However, several roads in the News 18 viewing area were still too slick for cars to stay on the road.

In Frankfort, Joel Barnes felt confident enough to drive to work.

“It’s wet and not too slick yet,” said Barnes. “I want to get things done before it gets really bad, in case it gets really bad. That’s my philosophy.”

In some areas of Clinton County, drivers slid off the roads, but were able to continue driving.

That wasn’t the case in Tippecanoe County. In West Lafayette, a car slid off the road and into a dentist office’s waiting room. The driver was not hurt, but police say they were driving too fast for the conditions.

Traci Stein did not have an issue driving through town.

“Not right now, but if it, if I notice the icing then yeah, I’m cautious,” said Stein. “I don’t like to be out in the bad weather.”

Stein was out running errands with her husband and said Saturday night she has a ball game in Rossville. If the game doesn’t get canceled, she will try to make it.

“Be cautious and drive safely, but other than that, I don’t feel like it’s too terrible,” Stein said.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...