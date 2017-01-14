Drone races fly through the Purdue Armory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first intercollegiate drone race in the United States took place inside the Purdue Armory Saturday afternoon.

The Purdue Drone Club let pilots operate their drones through a course, competing for the fastest time.

Everyone was welcome to come fly their drones, watch the races live on a video screen, or practice their own flying skills on computer simulators.

President and Founder of the Purdue Drone Club Tyler Landers says Purdue has one of the largest Drone Clubs in the nation.

He said it’s nice seeing the sport being enjoyed on a big stage.

“The crashes are usually pretty interesting,” said Landers. “It’s also really cool to see people come out and enjoying the sport. For most people, it’s kind of just magic. Being able to explain how things work and seeing it in person will inspire more people to, maybe, join the hobby or do something similar.”

Landers said the Drone Club will be hosting another racing event in mid-March.

He also hopes Purdue will get to host the first ever Drone Collegiate Nationals in May.

