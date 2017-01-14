ESPN: Colts owner Jim Irsay talked to Jon Gruden; Gruden staying in TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colts owner Jim Irsay had discussions with Jon Gruden about a position with the organization.

However, the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach is staying in the broadcasters’ booth, according to Schefter. Schefter says Gruden denied the discussions ever took place and that he’s “not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.”

After finishing the 2016 season with an 8-8 record, the Colts missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite both signing contract extensions after the 2015 season, there were many questions surrounding General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano and whether Irsay was going to make a change.

