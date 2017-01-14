How to avoid a trip to the hospital during icy weather conditions

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The trauma program manager at a Lafayette hospital wants to make sure everyone stays safe during the freezing rain advisory.

Regina Nuseibeh said icy weather in December led to an overcrowded emergency room.

“Some of the typical patients we saw from injury were from motor vehicle crashes from frost bite and also from falls on the ice,” said Nuseibeh.

She said 25 hospital visits a month are usually from patients who slip and fall on the ice, but December was a different scenario.

“We saw 48,” said Nuseibeh. “Out of those 48, 24 of those occurred during our last ice storm.”

The slips happened in a majority of the older adult population. This includes the 65 and over age group and injuries include a hip fracture.

“Or those that are on blood thinners,” said Nuseibeh. “They experienced traumatic brain injuries, head bleeds.”

People thought the ground just looked wet and didn’t realize there was a sheet of ice covering it. If you have older adult family members or neighbors, Nuseibeh recommends helping them out.

“With their driveways, with what they need,” Nuseibeh said. “We prefer them to stay in home as much as possible to prevent their injuries.”

Make sure you wear shoes that grip the ground. There’s steps you can take to help someone older who walks with a cane.

“Replace the rubber on the end of the cane before they walk out and also assist them with that as well,” she added.

If you plan to leave your house and drive on the roads, be prepared. The roads are still slick in some places.

“We’d prefer you to stay off the roads during that time,” Nuseibeh said. “Be prepared with extra blankets in the car, we want you to have maybe even a shovel.”

Nuseibeh said older adults shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help. She also recommends to keep some salt in your car, dry food and water bottles in case something does happen.

