Local high school basketball pays tribute to our troops

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It was more than just action on the hardwood during a local high school basketball game Saturday night. The game served as a time to honor those who protect our freedom.

Saturday was a military appreciation game between Harrison and West Lafayette High school.

The program was hosted by Harrison High school with the help of the Indiana National Guard.

The event is designed to show military veterans and active duty solders support while raising money for the Gold Star Mothers.

Sgt. Cody Gosell said the military and communities should support each other.

“It’s good for the military to get out here and show that we actually support the community,” said Gosell. “Just to let people know that we are still around and we need your support just as much as you need ours.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Gold Star Mothers to help fund the Honor Flight.

