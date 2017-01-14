Purdue-based program helps grow career choices for veterans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A program at Purdue University that has spent more than two decades working to help agricultural workers with disabilities is now working to help provide veterans with more career choices.

The National AgrAbility Project has been around for more than 25 years. Its mission: lending a helping hand to agricultural workers with disabilities.

“It’s certainly not an easy career, but it’s a viable alternative,” said Cindy Chastain, the program’s coordinator. “Sometimes, it’s maybe the only choice some of these guys have. It may be the only choice because it’s the only thing that works for them at this time.”

As part of a new project, the program released a video called “The Next Mission: Breaking Down Barriers for Veterans in Agriculture.” The 20-minute video is slated to help military vets transition into an agricultural career.

It includes therapeutic and economic benefits for those who served.

Chastain said the video features vets and their families sharing their stories about starting careers in agriculture.

“We wanted to be able to kind of attract veterans from all parts of the country to this video so they could see how some farmers are making a success, veterans that are farming, being successful,” she said. “And they’re healing at the same time.”

Along with putting the video online, Chastain plans to have a copy sent to the 92 Purdue Extension county offices throughout Indiana.

After more than a year in the making, Chastain is anxious to hear feedback.

“I had a farmer in southern Indiana, a veteran farmer just told me the other day he viewed it and he cried,” Chastain said. “It was nice for him to see that there are other veterans out there that were facing some of the same issues he was dealing with and still managed to be successful.”

Into the future, Chastain said she’d like to see more organizations realize what the agricultural industry has to offer.

“There are amazingly a lot of veterans out there that are drawn to farming and maybe don’t know why,” she said. “I hope that this video can find its way to them and then maybe they can see that there are opportunities for them.”

You can watch the video here.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...