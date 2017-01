WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Roads are becoming slick, and some counties are issuing travel advisories.

Clinton County EMA issued a travel advisory at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

No travel restrictions have been issued, but authorities are urging drivers to drive with caution.

A freezing rain advisory is in effect for much of central Indiana until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Check back for the latest conditions from where you live.

