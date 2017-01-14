Staffers at Indiana economic agency receive pay increases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Economic Development Corp. officials are hoping to retain its staff through adjustments to its compensation structures, including higher salaries and new performance-based pay.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports agency officials and a few other top executives received salary increases over the past year as a result of a compensation study by McCordsville-based Total Reward Solutions LLC in November 2015. The agency commissioned the study because too many staffers were leaving in search of higher pay elsewhere.

Agency spokeswoman Abby Gras says there was more than 50 percent turnover in the last two years.

The incentive payments come from private donations through the agency’s foundation.

Indiana Commerce Secretary Jim Schellinger could earn close to $300,000 through base salary and performance-based pay. His 2017 salary hasn’t been set yet.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...