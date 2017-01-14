TSC students celebrate mid-term commencement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a day to remember for some Tippecanoe County high school students.

Saturday was mid-term graduation day for more than 40 students from the Tippecanoe School Corporation.

Students from Harrison and McCutcheon High School walked across the stage at Loeb Playhouse in Purdue’s Stewart Center.

The students were cheered on by family members and friends, as well as TSC Staff members.

Graduate Lukas Forgey said Saturday seemed like it was a long time coming.

“Surprised I made it this far,” explained Forgey. “The whole time you’re in school you think, ‘Oh that’s never going to happen. It’s so far away, it’s so far away’. It’s here. It’s happening. It’s a very happy moment.”

TSC will host its spring commencement on June 4, at Purdue’s Elliott Hall of Music.

