Affordable Care Act supporters rally at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s referred to as the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, and HIP 2.0.

No matter what you call it, it will all go away if the now Republican-led congress votes to repeal it.

On Sunday, ACA supporters gathered at the Indiana Statehouse in support of the current health care plan.

Those who attended Saturday’s massive rally say the 200,000 Hoosiers who are covered under HIP 2.0 would lose their health coverage.

HIP 2.0 was put into place when then Gov. Mike Pence complied with the federal healthcare law.

Some 30 million Americans have secured health insurance under the Affordable Healthcare Act, but Republicans have long said the act is hurting job growth and that it’s not affordable at all.

Speaking at Saturday’s rally was Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, Democratic Congressman Andre Carson and those who said repealing the law without a replacement would be detrimental.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Christian, if you’re Jewish if you’re Muslim, if you’re Seikh, if you’re non-theist, if you’re with the LGBT community, cancer doesn’t discriminate,” said Carson. “AIDS doesn’t discriminate. Hypertension doesn’t discriminate. Healthcare for all is our mantra.”

A representative for Republican Sen. Todd Young said he will vote to repeal Obamacare.

However, Young will also work to write a new law that “won’t be disruptive to Hoosier families”.

