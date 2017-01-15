Annual art show gives teens a glimpse of professional life

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A group of young artists got a little taste of what it’s like to be a professional Sunday.

Local high school students participated in the ninth annual High School Art Show in downtown Lafayette.

Eight different schools participated in the event where students submitted their artwork to be judged.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski choose a piece to win the mayor’s choice award. Sophia Cardwell Smith, a Lafayette Jeff High School student, won the award.

Organizer Scott Frankenberger said the event is designed to introduce young artists to the real world.

“You have to sort of work your way up through the ranks,” Frankenberger said. “Part of that is learning how being a professional, learning how to present your artwork, learning how to frame it and make it sure that it’s on a view and will attract a customer.”

Organizers said they are really looking forward to next year, as it will mark the 10th year for the event.

