ISBA offers free legal advice in memory of MLK

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Bar Association is offering free legal advice on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The ISBA started Talk to a Lawyer Day in 2002 to honor King’s dedication to justice for all people.

Anyone can talk to a lawyer for free at the Indiana Legal Services Office on Third Street in Lafayette.

Pro bono lawyer Timothy Peterson says it’s an important event for people who cannot otherwise afford an attorney, as lower-income people fear high legal fees.

“We do give them some hope that we can find a pro bono attorney or they can apply for legal services or there is a mechanism for them to redress their grievances,” Peterson said.

There are two places in the area to get free legal advice.

The Indiana Legal Services Office in Lafayette is located at 8 North Third St.

In the Montgomery County area, you can go to the Crawfordsville District Library at 205 S. Washington St.

Lawyers are available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at both locations.

