Peaceful meeting held in Greater Lafayette to resist Trump

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A few dozen people met in downtown Lafayette Sunday to peacefully resist America’s next choice for president.

The Greater Lafayette Progressives held a “resist Trump meeting” inside of the Tippecanoe County Public Library.

It was one of 500 meetings across the nation Sunday.

The goal: addressing concerns about some of the policies and appointments being made by the president-elect.

Organizer Sheila Rosenthal says many discussions were on Sunday’s agenda, including Trump’s views on health care and immigration.

She says this isn’t the first time people came together to take a stand in the community.

“We’ve had other meetings,” Rosenthal said. “We’ve had other concerns about policies, but we feel this is somewhat unprecedented in the lack of experience, the unpreparedness of Donald Trump. He was really able to garner the support, and that really surprised us.”

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

