White Co. family looks for answers after dog’s shooting death

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A White County family is looking for answers after they say their dog was shot and killed by a neighbor last week.

Kelly and Mark Cottrill have called the White County town of Buffalo home for the past two years. They say things are usually quiet in their neck of the woods, but that wasn’t the case last Thursday.

“My son was letting the dogs out, and my dog ran off within about five minutes,” Kelly Cottrill said. “I heard a gunshot, and my son said he heard a gunshot.”

She said she saw one of her dogs coming back toward their house slowly.

That’s when she noticed it had been shot.

“He was bleeding on my stairs,” Kelly Cottrill said. “We wrapped a towel around my dog, and we brought him to the vet as soon as we could.”

Jace, a 10-month-old German Shephard-pitbull mix, died during surgery.

Kelly Cottrill claims a neighbor is responsible for shooting him.

Hoping to seek justice, her family reached out to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

“The officer went over there to speak with the gentleman that was a suspect in killing my dog, and he said that the gentleman said … he did not [shoot it],” said Kelly Cottrill. “[The neighbor said] he didn’t see a dog and he did not shoot a dog.”

Cottrill said the sheriff’s office told her there isn’t enough evidence to move forward with an investigation.

News 18 tried reaching out to the neighbor for comment but was unsuccessful.

The family said the loss of their pet has left them in shock.

“I lost a part of me when he died. He was like a son,” Mark Cottrill said. “We had a special bond. [He was] just wherever I was at he was at. If I took a shower, sometimes he would bust in the door and just lay there.”

Right now, the family is just trying to get back to normal.

“I’m heartbroken. I mean, he was our dog, our baby. And if there was a problem, I think somebody should have come and talked to me about a problem,” said Kelly Cottrill.

“I’ll never have another dog like him,” Mark Cottrill said.

The family said they have plans to take legal action.

