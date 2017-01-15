WLPD offers classes to teach women self-defense

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department is offering rape aggression defense, more commonly known as RAD, classes next month.

The class is only offered to women. It teaches self-defense and shows ways to be more aware of your surroundings.

First-timers have to pay a $10 fee to take the class. If you have taken the class before, you can take it again for free.

Marcus Slifer, a police officer with WLPD, said his former students tell him the class works.

“From doing it for the last 10 years, I’ve had a lot of people say that they do pay a lot more attention when they are out — whether they are out shopping, they’re out running, just being aware of their situation and their surroundings, paying more attention,” Slifer said.

Classes will be held Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the St. Thomas Aquinas Center. Attendance is required during all four class sessions.

To sign up, go to WLPD’s website or Facebook page.

