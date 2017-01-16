Authorities: 3 killed in crash during Indiana police chase

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people died after a robbery suspect fleeing police collided head-on with another vehicle in central Indiana.

Anderson police say the crash Saturday night killed the suspect, 55-year-old Gary Agnew of Anderson, and two people in the other vehicle. That vehicle’s driver, 53-year-old Daniel Oberhart of Noblesville, died at the scene and his 24-year-old son, Riley, died at a hospital.

Police say officers were responding to a report of an armed robbery at a restaurant and tried to pull over a minivan driven by Agnew. They say Agnew pulled into oncoming traffic to avoid a slower vehicle and crossed into the path of Oberhart’s car.

Police two others in Oberhart’s car, a woman in the front seat and 14-year-old girl in the back seat, were treated at hospitals.

