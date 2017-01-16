Cat found burned alive dies from injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County has confirmed the death of the cat found burned alive near the Crawfordsville airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

AWL first made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday night. It said the cat was recovering, but she died after her condition took a turn for the worse.

The cat, named Phoenix during her stay at AWL, was found Wednesday after witnesses saw a bright flame in a cornfield on County Road 500 South in New Market.

The sheriff’s office said the cat had been tied up, doused in gasoline and set on fire.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Noah Riley of Crawfordsville admitted his guilt and turned himself in on Thursday for two counts of animal cruelty.

