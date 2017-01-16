Community mourns the loss of Purdue grad, NASA legend Gene Cernan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is mourning the loss of former graduate and NASA legend, Gene Cernan.

NASA is reporting the former astronaut passed away Monday at the age of 82.

NASA released a statement on its twitter saying, “We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.”

Cernan was born in 1934 in Chicago.

He graduated from Purdue University in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Cernan was selected to join the NASA crew in 1963 and he logged 566 hours and 15 minutes in space.

According to NASA officials, 73 of those hours were spent on the surface of the Moon.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels commented on Cernan’s legacy at Purdue.

“Gene Cernan was a true hero, a pioneer in aviation and, to us, one of the greatest Boilermakers of all time. He will be remembered in the history books as the most recent human to step on the moon. We will remember him as a valued friend and an inspiration to take risks and reach for our goals,” said Daniels.

