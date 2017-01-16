Driver cited after crashing into pole in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A driver was cited after a crashing into a utility pole Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Union and N. 17th Streets.

Lafayette police said one vehicle was involved. The driver had minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor. They are still looking into why he hit the pole. He was cited for failing to wear a seat belt and not having insurance.

Union Street was closed down for a short time while a wrecker removed the vehicle.

