Lafayette church comes together to feed thousands locally and in Guatemala

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – According to organizers from Pack Away Hunger, 1.1 million Hoosiers use food pantries and meal services to feed their family. Volunteers and church members made an effort today, to help feed those families and more.

More than 250 volunteers at Christ United Methodist church teamed up with the Pack Away Hunger organization.The goal for the church is to pack 65,000 meals.

Volunteer Andreona Keys said, “When I heard that number, I was like oh my gosh, cause we can impact that many people and it hits home because we’re helping people in the Greater Lafayette area and then people in other countries so, we know we’re doing a great deed and we’re excited to be here.”

Keys said half of the meals will be sent to Food Finders Food Bank to be distributed in Greater Lafayette. The other half will be sent to help families in the Guatemalan Highlands.

Our Saviour Lutheran Church Pastor Will Peugeot said, “Christ United Methodist Church and Our Saviour Lutheran Church did a mission trip together to Guatemala, we saw these food packets being used there and we said we think we could do that.”

Peugeot said church members and volunteers have been packing meals for six years. The church raises money for the materials needed.

“It costs 27 cents per meal to do that and we do whatever we raise,” said Peugeot.

Each pack can feed a family of six. It contains 21 vitamins and minerals, rice, soy, vegetables, and flavorings.

Christ United Methodist Outreach and Missions Director Carol Yarin, “The statistic in Guatemala have shown that since Pack Away Hunger has been involved the growth of each child emotionally and physically has tremendously improved.”

Yarin said she feels blessed to have all the volunteers and support to make this even run smooth.

Keys said, “I’m like really excited about this and like this is inspiring and it just like makes you feel empowered like you can do something, you can make a difference in somebody’s life.”

The group of volunteers included students from Purdue University and six local churches.

