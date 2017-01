LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a gas station robbery on Ferry Street.

Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday, a man armed with a knife held up the clerk at the Circle K at the corner of Ferry Street and Earl Avenue. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

K-9s searched the area, but without any luck.

The same Circle K was robbed on New Year’s Day.

So far, no one has been arrested in either case.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...