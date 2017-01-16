Lafayette police identify homicide victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Lafayette.

According to Sgt. Scott Galloway, police responded to the 1600 block of Center Street for a reported shooting around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police found 52-year-old John Byler of Lafayette with a gunshot wound. Byler was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner is expected to perform an autopsy on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

