LPD: Detectives determine shooting was a homicide

Related Coverage Man fatally shot; LPD says could be first homicide of 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police say they have determined Monday morning’s shooting on Center Street was a homicide, the city’s first of the 2017.

According to Sgt. Scott Galloway, police responded to the 1600 block of Center Street for a reported shooting around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police found one man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the victim’s name will not be released until they get clearance from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

As more information is released, you can get updates online and on News 18 at Five and Six.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...