Man fatally shot; LPD says could be first homicide of 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police are investigating what could possibly be the first homicide of 2017.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 1600 block of Center Street for a reported shooting. Police found one man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the victim’s name will not be released until they get clearance from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

