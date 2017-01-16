McCutcheon art students give new life to restaurant crayons for younger students

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Some McCutcheon High School art students are collecting crayons from local restaurants and giving them new life. They will then be donated to younger students at local elementary schools.

Have you ever wondered where those used crayons left behind at restaurants end up?

“I never really thought about where the crayons went after sitting down to eat,” answered Alex Davis, a senior at McCutcheon.

Now, colorful boxes of crayons can be found in one art room at McCutcheon High School.

“We’ve gone to a lot of local businesses and collected boxes and boxes of crayons that would have otherwise just been thrown away,” said Davis.

All the crayons were collected by students who are part of the National Art Honor Society. Davis said this is the third year for the organization at McCutcheon.

“I think it’s a really awesome program for kids who like to do art,” said Davis.

Those same students also like to give back to the community.

That’s why they’ve collected all the crayons. They want to give them to younger students at local elementary schools.

“We’re going to melt them and put them into unique shapes, so when we get into the schools, they’re much more fun for younger kids, so they could be handed out such as prizes or just used for doing problems on the board,” said Zachary Criswell, another senior.

The goal is to pass out the new crayons by the end of this school year.

These older art students hope by doing so, they’ll also pass out some of their own passion.

“Working with younger kids and inspiring them to pursue an education in art, or even a career potentially, is pretty awesome for me,” said Davis.

“I’ve never heard of any other system give in such a unique way, so I think it’s really cool that students or younger kids could use these unique crayons, maybe brighten up their day a little bit,” said Criswell.

If you would like to donate a large amount of crayons to these students, email Rebekka Canine at rgcanine@tsc.k12.in.us.

