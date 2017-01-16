MLK Day of Service gets Purdue students out of their comfort zones

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue students and staff are using their day off from class to volunteer in the community.

More than 300 volunteers are giving their time to more than ten non-profit agencies in Tippecanoe County. Participants were treated to breakfast and then bussed to their volunteer posts.. including Lafayette Transitional Housing, Food Finders Food Bank and the Colombian Park Zoo.

This is the third year Purdue Senior Deangila Jones has donated her time to the event. She said it’s important to keep King’s memory alive through community service.

“It’s extremely important to be selfless. Dr. King, of course, it was a selfless act for him to put himself on the front line for our community and to advance us as a race. It’s definitely important to come out here today and be selfless and help those in our community in West Lafayette,” Jones said.

Event Coordinator Vanessa Pacheco said it’s a time when students step out of their comfort zones.

“They’re going to be examining issues like homelessness, poverty and food insecurity. Those are some tough issues to really be able to wrestle with. We’re excited our students are getting this opportunity,” Pacheco said.

During breakfast, volunteers walked along the walls where pictures of civil rights heroes were displayed. They were encouraged to write notes under the photos expressing what those people mean to them.

