Neighbors react to city’s first homicide of 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Following Lafayette’s first homicide of the year, neighbors say they’re left on edge.

“More or less it’s kind of been a quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Ronald Brookshire said.

“It’ quiet, it’s real quiet that’s why I’m surprised that something like that happened over here,” said Center Street Townhomes resident Tyiesha Creamer.

Police responded to the 1600-block of Center Street around six o’clock Monday morning for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found 52-year-old John Byler with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

Brookshire has lived at his home on Center Street for 25 years.

“We’ve had a few meth labs, we’ve had drug dealers but it seems to come and go,” Brookshire said.

Just a few doors down, Patsy Balser said she has noticed police presence at the townhomes in the past.

“I opened my eyes and saw police cars across the street but I’ve seen them before so I didn’t think anything until I saw the tape and I thought ‘that’s not good,'” said Balser. “It’s very scary because I’m raising my granddaughter so it’s very, very scary.”

Creamer first learned of the news from News 18.

“I’m surprised, I’m shocked because for me this being my first apartment I was already paranoid,” said Creamer. “Now that this happened over here made me more paranoid so it’s just shocking.”

To compare to last year, Lafayette didn’t see its first homicide until August.

“It’s scary, I think sometimes it doesn’t really matter where you live it can happen anywhere, any place, any time,” Balser said.

Lafayette police say if you have any information on the shooting, give them a call.

Or you can call the anonymous We Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...