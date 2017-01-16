Purdue students take Gene Cernan’s death as a call to action

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is mourning the loss of former graduate and the last man to walk the moon, Gene Cernan. Some students said his passing is a call to action.

“Purdue has lost a wonderful friend and Boilermaker,” said John Norberg, a local columnist and writer. “So this is a sad day. But at the same time we’re sad, we’re celebrating everything Gene did in his life.”

The NASA astronaut passed away Monday at the age of 82.

“I knew that Gene had had some medical problems late last year and that he was hopefully recovering from those,” said Former Astronaut Jerry Ross. “But it was quite a shock to hear today that he had passed.”

Cernan joined the NASA crew in 1963 and was the last man to walk the moon.

He was the commander of Apollo 17 and made two trips to the moon.

He was also a Boilermaker. He graduated from Purdue with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1956.

Cernan’s success caught the eye of current student Mitchell Woolever.

“Especially his three space flights and then being the last guy on the moon in 1972,” said Woolever. “Yea, definitely a big idol.”

It’s the reason he and Bryce Prior, both students in the Aerospace Engineering program, enrolled at Purdue.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of for a long time,” said Prior. “Becoming an astronaut and going to Mars, the moon or wherever it might be – is the ultimate goal.”

Woolever and Prior said they are mourning Cernan’s death, but they said it’s also a call to action.

“It’s a call to action for the space programs to really pick up and send more people into space,” said Prior. “Get that return to space going.”

“We haven’t been back to the moon since the 70s. So just a resolution to honor him and the other astronauts,” said Woolever. “Let’s get back to the moon, let’s get to Mars. That’s what my career is going to focus on.”

Purdue President Mitch Daniels also commented on Cernan’s legacy at Purdue.

“Gene Cernan was a true hero, a pioneer in aviation and, to us, one of the greatest Boilermakers of all time. He will be remembered in the history books as the most recent human to step on the moon. We will remember him as a valued friend and an inspiration to take risks and reach for our goals,” said Daniels.

