Restauration closes with hopes to relocate someday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – After a pipe burst last week, Restauration is not going to reopen at its current location on Main Street.

Owner Kirsten Serrano’s dream restaurant is in ruins after a pipe busted in the vacant building above Restauration.

“It took us five or six months to open this place,” said Serrano. “And now we’re dismantling it in a matter of weeks.”

It turns out, Restauration is beyond the point of restoration and relocation may not be an option right now.

“Because we have a Riverfront liquor license, we would need to stay in that Riverfront district,” said Serrano. “And so far, no properties have been found.”

But Serrano and her staff aren’t ready to throw it all away just yet and neither is the community.

“It’s great that people have come together the way that they have,” said Serrano.

From the owner of Kathy’s Kandies lending her basement for storage, to several employers offering jobs to those who will now lose them, Serrano never expected such support.

“It’s really heartwarming considering what we are going through,” said Serrano.

Serrano said her to do list seems never ending. Each task is more heartbreaking than the other, like sifting through a soggy reservations list to let people know their scheduled dinner, is going to have to be somewhere else.

“You know, the main reason behind this restaurant is my daughter,” said Serrano. “She has some serious food allergies and as a mother, I know how hard it is to get food that’s allergen free.”

But just because Restauration’s closed sign is no longer temporary, doesn’t mean Serrano is giving up on her mission to provide that service to the community.

“That part of my dream won’t die, but it’s delayed now.” said Serrano.

As News 18 told you last week, Serrano is very passionate about the Almost Home Humane Society and Paw Swap and would often take collections for them at her restaurant.

She asks that people make donations to those charities in the name of Restauration.

Serrano and her husband also own La Scala restuarant in downtown Lafayette.

She says La Scala will now honor Restauration gift cards.

For continuing updates on Restaruation, you can follow the restaurant on its Facebook page.

