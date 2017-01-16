Volunteers help protect and sustain northern Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – In Carroll County, about 40 volunteers helped the Niches Land Trust restore northern Indiana.

The group hauled and burned brush at Moyer-Gould woods. Niches’s mission is to protect and sustain natural landscapes across 50 properties. Niches board member Bill Arthur said it was fantastic seeing everyone help out in Delphi.

“It’s great that they, they’re all volunteering in so many efforts today and they’ve come out to help us,” said Arthur. “It means quite a bit to us and we did a lot of work out here that we never could have gotten done without such wonderful help.”

Purdue students who volunteered say it’s great be able to see the impact they are making in the community.

Student volunteer Devin Becktell said, “We have a lot of different opportunities to come out so, if you’re not at Purdue University, you can also just go anywhere really, West Lafayette community is just great to just get out there and serve.”

For this project, Niches is being funded by Northern Indiana Power and Service Corporation.The goal is to restore the area to an open oak woodland for the public to explore. A trail system has been installed leading to the Tippecanoe river and there is still more work to be done.

