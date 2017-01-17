Former Purdue star E’Twaun Moore doing it all for Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Former Purdue standout E’Twaun Moore is settling into his new role with the New Orleans Pelicans.

“It’s been pretty well being in New Orleans so far,” Moore said. “Our goal is to just make the playoffs so if we do that then it will be a great season.”

The Pelicans’ goal of reaching the postseason took a bad break in Indianapolis on Monday.

Moore and the Pelicans fell to the Indiana Pacers 98-95.

‘I feel like I played well,” Moore said. “I wish we could have got the victory though. That would have made it a lot sweeter.”

In what was a return to his home state, Moore (E.C. Central grad) missed a potential tying runner with 4.8 seconds left. Tyreke Evans followed Moore’s miss with an airball as time expired.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” Moore said. “We were down. We fought our way back. We got good shots at the end. We just didn’t convert.”

New Orleans played most of the second half without All-Star center Anthony Davis, who exited the game with 7:08 left in the third quarter after suffering a right thumb and left hip injury, according to team officials. X-rays were negative.

Davis finished with a team-high 16 points. Moore added 15 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes.

Moore’s ability to effect the game in several different ways has stood out to his head coach, Alvin Gentry this season.

“I think he’s been great,” Gentry said. “I really do. I don’t have any complaints for him. I think we’ve asked him to do things defensively and he’s been able to do them for us. We’ve asked him offensively to be a scorer, to be a player-maker, to be all of these things. He’s tried to do everything that we’ve asked him to do so I think he’s been really solid for us.”

Off the court, Moore, 27, has served as a mentor to younger players, including Pelicans rookie shooting guard Buddy Hield.

“He’s been a big brother,” Hield said. “I always go to him when I’m looking for some help. E’Twaun’s always been a guy that I can rely on to help me out with something.”

While Hield is in his first season in the NBA, Moore is in his first season with New Orleans. Moore agreed to a four year, $34 million contract with the Pelicans last July. Yet, the five-year NBA veteran’s approach to playing remains the same.

“I don’t see it (contract) as a challenge,” Moore said. “I just go out there and play. I don’t think about that. I just go out, play to my strengths and try to help the team win.”

Moore’s focus is on the Pelicans, but he still finds time to follow his alma mater: Purdue.

“Oh, Purdue good,” Moore said. “I know they had a tough loss against Iowa, but I think they’ll bounce back.

