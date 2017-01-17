Frontier students volunteer at Food Finders

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School students are continuing to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Tuesday.

Seventh and eighth-graders are volunteering at Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette. In groups, the students are making laundry detergent, packing pasta and organizing the pantry.

The students are doing a project-based learning activity to understand hunger. They are trying to help those in need throughout the community.

Student Maddy Stout said it feels good to be able to help and do the right thing for others.

“I think it’s really important because we could be saving a life, or something, if they’re hungry,” Stout said. “And that it’s just helping our community with stuff they need.”

Food Finders is joining the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks. Staff are asking the public to make a pledge to volunteer and help fight hunger this year.

