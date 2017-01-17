Holcomb to deliver first State of the State speech

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WLFI) — New Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to call for a long-term infrastructure plan that will likely include a tax increase during his first State of the State speech.

The Tuesday night address will mark the first time the Republican has spoken before a joint audience of both the Indiana Senate and House.

Holcomb aides say the governor will highlight the need to pass a long-term road funding plan. Any proposal that passes the Legislature will likely include an increase to the state’s 18-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax.

Holcomb supports hiking the gas tax, but he hasn’t said how much of an increase he would like. The governor has also said that “all options are on the table” as lawmakers craft a plan.

You can watch Gov. Holcomb’s address streaming live on WLFI.com beginning at 7 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...