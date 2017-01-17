Lafayette’s 1st homicide ‘not a random act’

Lafayette police are investigating an early morning shooting on Center Street on Jan. 16, 2017. (WLFI Photo)
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police released new details about Monday’s homicide on Center Street.

Investigators said the shooting of 52-year-old John Byler was not a random act.

Byler was discovered in an apartment with a gunshot wound, around 6 a.m.. He was pronounced dead when medics brought him to Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

On Tuesday, police said they do not believe there’s a continued threat to the public.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office is currently performing the autopsy. A spokesperson said they won’t be releasing any preliminary findings, and it will take four to six weeks for toxicology results to return.