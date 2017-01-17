Local family heads to Washington, DC for inauguration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Thousands of people will embark on trips to the nation’s capital this week, as President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in. Among the crowds will be one local family.

Montgomery County native Mark Eutsler has had an interest in politics since college.

Over time, that passion continued, eventually driving he and his wife Therese to take things to the next level.

“We were really excited in 1993 when President [Bill] Clinton was being inaugurated and wanted to be a part of that,” said Mark Eutsler.

Therese Eutsler said, “Initially, it was a shock. I’m like ‘What? Go out to Washington, D.C.? But it was really awesome.”

The couple witnessed the transfer of power between two presidents and from that point, a tradition was born.

Friday will mark the sixth presidential inauguration they’ve attended.

“You see people from across the country, and you see various people protesting for and against various issues. It’s sort of a place where the whole country, a microcosm of the country, comes together and hopes to advance their causes,” said Mark Eutsler.

Eventually, the couple made it a family affair, bringing along their two children.

Their daughter, Abigail, is an eighth-grader at Northside Middle School in Linden.

Though she doesn’t remember much from the past, this will mark her fourth inauguration.

She said her classmates are most excited for her.

“They’re like, ‘Wow, that’s so cool.’ And they’re just like, ‘Oh I wish I could go and miss school for a whole week,'” Abigail Eutsler said.

While she’s excited to get out of class, her parents hope she takes away a valuable lesson.

Political parties aside, they’re just happy to be a part of American history.

“We’re still there and praying for our leaders and supporting them in that way that they’ll make decisions that are good for the country,” said Mark Eutsler.

“This is always history making every inauguration is history in the making, it won’t come around again,” Therese Eutsler said.

During their time in Washington, they will take part in a series of activities including the All-American Inaugural Ball and receptions with U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita and Sen. Joe Donnelly.

