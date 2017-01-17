LPD responds shots fired call

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police responded to a disturbance that lead to shots being fired on Lafayette’s east side Tuesday night.

It started just after 5 p.m., when LPD received calls of a fight and shots fired in the 1900 block of Windemere Drive.

According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Joe Clyde, when officers arrived most of the people involved fled the area, but they found shell casings.

The investigation led them to an apartment Windemere Drive, were officers talked to several people and recovered a handgun.

No arrest was made, Clyde said action was taken against one person by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...