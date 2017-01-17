New venue for the performing arts in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A new venue for the performing arts is now open in downtown Lafayette.

An open house was held Tuesday night for River City Playhouse. It’s located at 800 Main St., where Carnahan Hall was previously located.

The new venue will host plays, concerts, comedy shows and other special events.

Executive director Tracy Rosa said a group of friends involved in theater heard about the building becoming available. He said they decided it was time for a new venue in the Greater Lafayette area.

“January 2, we moved in, and started cleaning up, and building a new stage, and bringing in seating, and converting the building here,”Rosa said. “We’re all set to go.”

Rosa said 115 various shows have already been booked. That includes improv comedy this Thursday and the Hunter Smith Band Saturday night.

To see a full schedule, click here.

Rosa said there are plans to renovate the second floor of the building into another stage.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...