No. 21 Purdue begins homestand Tuesday against Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 21-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team returns home for a brief two-game homestand, looking to make a move in the Big Ten race. The Boilermakers will host Illinois on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers are 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten race, one game out of first place behind both Maryland and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers have suffered four losses this year by margins of three (Villanova), seven (at Louisville), nine (Minnesota in overtime) and five points (Iowa).

This will mark the only scheduled meeting between the two teams as the Boilermakers are looking for their sixth straight win over the Illini in Mackey Arena. Purdue is also looking to avenge its worst loss of the 2015-16 season, an 84-70 setback to the Illini in Champaign.

Purdue leads the all-time series with Illinois by a 99-87 margin, including a 14-7 series advantage under Coach Painter. A win would give the Boilermakers 100 victories against Illinois, making the Illini the fifth team that Purdue will have won 100 games against (Northwestern – 125; Indiana – 115; Wisconsin – 108; Minnesota – 101), and the 186 previous meetings make it the sixth-most frequently-played rivalry among Big Ten schools. Despite playing 186 games between them, Purdue has outscored the Illini by a mere 23 total points. Purdue averages 0.13 points per game more than Illinois does in the series.

Purdue continues to rank high nationally in the major statistical categories, ranking in the nation’s top 30 in nine statistical categories. Purdue leads the Big Ten in assists per game, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made per game. The Boilermakers are second in scoring margin, scoring offense and field goal percentage. Purdue has scored 75 or more points in 10 of its last 11 games.

Purdue is 9-2 at Mackey Arena this year, led by Caleb Swanigan who averages 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds per game in the 11 home games.

Purdue will close out its homestand Saturday, when Penn State visits for a noon tip in Mackey Arena.

