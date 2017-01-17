Northeastern Indiana woman gets 20 years in son’s death

BLUFFTON, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a northeastern Indiana boy whose body was found burned in a wooded area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

WANE-TV reports 22-year-old Breanna Arnold of Bluffton also was sentenced Tuesday to serve 2½ years on probation for a single charge of dealing in methamphetamine.

She told authorities she was using methamphetamine when she found her son, 3-year-old Owen Collins, dead in her home in January 2015. Her boyfriend and a teenage male admitted putting Owen in a cardboard box and taking him to the woods the next day. Those two also have pleaded guilty in the case.

Under a plea deal with Arnold, prosecutors dropped charges including of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

